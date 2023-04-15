How much does Roman Reigns make? Know his WWE salary ahead of 'game-changing' 2023 Draft

Roman Reigns is one of the top five highest-paid superstars working with WWE alongside monumental names such as John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

The Tribal Chief signed a multi-year deal with the company in 2019, and it is expected to expire sometime around 2023 (even though WWE and Roman Reigns haven’t spoken about it).

Currently, Roman Reigns is working on a contract that pays him $5 million a year, and this is one of the highest-paying contracts in the company at the moment. Furthermore, it’s possible that The Tribal Chief earns from merchandise and ticket sales as well. Apart from that, Reigns works alongside brands for endorsements as well.

Roman Reigns’ 2023 net worth is $20 million, which is a $5 million jump from his 2022 net worth of $15 million. Considering he is the face of the company, his pay chart has witnessed an upward climb ever since he signed with WWE.

What does the 2023 WWE Draft have in store for Roman Reigns?

Triple H announced that the upcoming WWE Draft is going to be one of the biggest ones the fans have ever seen. As such, every superstar working with WWE is eligible for the draft, and that includes the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Now, of course, The Tribal Chief can’t be a part of both brands. He can either be on SmackDown or RAW.

For the past couple of years, Reigns has been working on SmackDown, and fans expect him to stay with the blue brand as well. However, WWE could bring about a twist that hasn’t been done in a decade and put him on RAW before drafting him back to SmackDown. The last superstar to be drafted twice during a WWE Draft was John Cena.

Next, some are certain that it’s time to split the titles again. If that happens, The Tribal Chief will have to do double duty against superstars from each brand. Considering there will come a point when Reigns is dethroned, it could happen in stages instead of him being stripped of both titles at the same time.

While The Tribal Chief might not be everyone’s favorite, he has been the main eventer for the past couple of years. He cannot be squashed in a match by a challenger. To dethrone him, WWE needs to come up with an excellent storyline that will keep everyone hooked from start to finish!

What do you think will happen with Roman Reigns at WWE Draft 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

