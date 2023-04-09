Roman Reigns could be made to do something not done in 12 years during the WWE Draft 2023

Triple H confirmed that the WWE Draft is back for 2023 on SmackDown (aired on April 7th, 2023). This is the next bit that leaves everyone on the edge of their seats: every superstar is eligible for the WWE Draft 2023.

As far as the Draft is concerned, everyone expects certain superstars to go to specific brands. One such is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and WWE could bring a twist that they haven’t done in 12 years.

Just as John Cena was drafted to SmackDown in 2011 before being picked for RAW again, Roman Reigns could be drafted to RAW before being moved to SmackDown by the end of the episode.

Back in 2011, John Cena was the torch-bearer of WWE, and being drafted to SmackDown received a huge pop. Fans were excited to see what awaited them in the future until things went back to what they expected.

The move would provide the WWE Universe with a well-deserved pop but also open the road to splitting the WWE Universal Championship titles into Raw and SmackDown (like it was).

Possible feuds for Roman Reigns in the future

It goes without saying that The Tribal Chief will have to be dethroned in order to keep pushing WWE forward. That being said, Roman Reigns has gone through the roster and defeated them all, by hook or by crook.

Following WWE Draft 2023, Reigns will either be in the red brand or blue. Wherever he ends up, he will have some of the rising superstars waiting for him, such as Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens.

TannyWWE @tanny_wwe #WrestleMania FINALLY. BECKY LYNCH agrees to what I've been saying since Rumble. It should have been Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes. Cody is great but he left WWE, his whole story was rushed with Roman. Seth was loyal to #WWE , and his story with Roman is FINALLY. BECKY LYNCH agrees to what I've been saying since Rumble. It should have been Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns instead of Cody Rhodes. Cody is great but he left WWE, his whole story was rushed with Roman. Seth was loyal to #WWE, and his story with Roman is 🔥 #WrestleMania https://t.co/Id68eHk61V

In fact, after defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare has demanded a rematch against The Tribal Chief. It is unknown if the rematch will move forward as the WWE Universe expects or if there will be another WWE star who will rise against Roman Reigns.

As of now, fans can only wait and watch to see how the company moves forward with Roman Reigns and whether or not the championship titles will get split between the two brands. It can move either way, given there will be changes to the creative department as a result of Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE and merging it with UFC to form a new sports entertainment and combat sports company.

Where do you think The Tribal Chief will be following WWE Draft 2023?

