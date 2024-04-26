How much did Vince McMahon earn after the WWE and UFC merger? Exploring shocking six-figure amount

Vince McMahon is one of the biggest names in the sports industry. Following the merger of WWE and UFC, his name has become even bigger. The creation of TKO was huge for sports, as it brought together two of the biggest companies in the industry. McMahon was once a key figure in the group, holding a seat on the board of directors. But, how much did he earn during his time there?

It's common knowledge that Vince McMahon has resigned from TKO Group. After being hit with a lawsuit by one of his former employees, McMahon is no longer with the sports and entertainment organization. However, that does not mean he did not earn a pretty penny why he was still employed by the company.

TKO recently released a proxy statement ahead of its upcoming shareholder meeting. Along with details like the purpose of the meeting and the election of directors, the statement also includes the compensation the company paid to its directors. Listed among them, is Vince McMahon. According to the statement, he earned a whopping $376,323.

Of the abovementioned figure, $369,231 came in the form of salary, and the other $7,092 was listed as "other compensation."

Safe to say, McMahon earned quite a bit during his brief stint with TKO. The $376,323 is in addition to the $1.5 billion he reportedly earned through TKO stock sales. All in all, it's a fair bit of money that only adds to his massive $2.8 billion net worth.

Vince McMahon is rumored to be interested in starting a new wrestling promotion

Having departed TKO Group, it's safe to say that Vince McMahon has a lot of time and money on his hands. Taking that into consideration, one cannot help but wonder what he plans to do with it. Granted, he does have to deal with a lawsuit, but besides that, there are reports that McMahon could be looking at a new venture.

This venture may have a lot to do with pro wrestling, as rumors have been circulating that the 78-year-old is interested in starting a new wrestling promotion. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McMahon will find it difficult to return to pro wrestling. But, if he chooses to, he could start his own promotion as soon as his non-compete clause ends in January 2025.

With all the competition surrounding WWE, including AEW, TNA Wrestling, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, a new promotion would be quite something. However, whether anything will materialize remains to be seen. As of now, both fans and McMahon himself will have to wait before any such moves can be made.

