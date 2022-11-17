How much of WWE does Stephanie McMahon own?

Stephanie McMahon became WWE's Chairwoman and co-CEO alongside Nick Khan after Vince McMahon stepped down from his position in July. Prior to her promotion, Stephanie already had quite a significant hold on the promotion due to her various on-screen and backstage roles.

Before the youngest McMahon began her journey with corporate roles in the Stamford-based promotion, she was first a model for the WWE shop catalog. She later landed a role as an Account Executive and did reception work. By 2000, Steph had become the head writer and, a couple of years later, the director of creative writing. By 2006, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Creative Writing.

Her success in backstage roles continued as she became the executive vice president of creative, chief brand officer, and finally, the Chairwoman and co-CEO of the Stamford-based promotion after her father retired. Aside from Stephanie, her husband Triple H also got promoted and is currently the Chief Content Officer.

According to recent numbers, Stephanie McMahon's net worth in 2022 is $150 million. She owns around 2.5% of WWE and approximately 2.5 million shares in the company's stock, valued for as low as $40 million and $225 million at the highest value. The current Chairwoman also has 4.5% voting power in the promotion.

Top WWE star has high hopes for Stephanie McMahon as Co-CEO

Even before the youngest McMahon got her current position, she had already played a part in some of WWE's most notable events. This is why it's no surprise that some current superstars are optimistic about her new role.

Just as Stephanie McMahon was newly announced as the new Chairwoman and co-CEO, Liv Morgan has nothing but good things to say about McMahon's involvement in women's wrestling at the promotion.

“Of course,” Morgan said when asked if Stephanie McMahon can take women’s wrestling to the next level. “I feel like over the last couple of years, through the women’s evolution and revolution, women’s wrestling has advanced so much in general. We’re main-eventing, we’re on pay-per-views, we’re doing things that were only meant for the boys.”

Although fans could only see the youngest McMahon on-screen only a handful of times recently, it looks like her schedule remains jampacked.

