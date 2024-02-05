How did the NXT Women's Championship Match become a triple threat mid-match tonight? Explaining the WWE rule

A major WWE women’s title match turned into a triple threat affair tonight at NXT Vengeance Day. For those unaware, the match originally featured Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship.

However, NXT Women’s Breakout 2023 Tournament winner Lola Vice arrived mid-match to execute her contract. Her involvement turned the match into a triple threat despite Tatum Paxley’s attempt to prevent Lola Vice from cashing-in her contract.

For those unaware, the NXT Breakout Tournament Contract works similar to WWE Money in the Bank contract. The holders can cash-in their contract on any championship of their choosing. The major difference involves the match stipulation.

While the Money in the Bank match is contested under ladder rules, the NXT Breakout contest is an elimination tournament where individual participants square off against each other to try to advance to the finals.

It is worth mentioning that the finals of the NXT Women and Men’s Breakout Tournament 2023 took place at Halloween Havoc and New Year’s Evil respectively. Oba Femi won the Men’s Breakout Tournament and successfully cashed in his contract for the NXT North American Championship.

What happened after the WWE title match turned into triple threat at NXT Vengeance Day?

Lola Vice arrived with a referee to cash-in her contract against NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria tonight at Vengeance Day. The match turned into a triple threat and Vice immediately attempted her finisher on Roxanne Perez who ducked, taking out Lyra in the process.

All three women struggled to gain the upper hand. Vice attempted several submissions and strikes to put away her opponents. The closing minutes of the match saw Tatum Paxley take out Perez from the ring, allowing Lyra to put away Vice with her finisher for the win.

Following her loss, Vice became the second superstar in WWE NXT history, after Jordan Myles (aka ACH), to unsuccessfully cash-in her breakout contract for a major championship. For those unaware, Myles failed to beat Adam Cole for the NXT Championship on September 4, 2019.

