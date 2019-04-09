How old is The Undertaker?

The Undertaker

The Undertaker is a legendary WWE Superstar who holds the record for most wins at WrestleMania with 24 wins and just 2 losses. The Undertaker was not part of WrestleMania 35 but did make an appearance at the RAW after WrestleMania.

How old is The Undertaker?

Mark William Callaway, also known as The Undertaker is 54 years old. He was born on March 24, 1965. This makes him one of the oldest Superstars who is still actively competing in WWE.

The Undertaker's last in-ring appearance was at the RAW after WrestleMania 35; however, his last match was back in November 2018 when he competed against Shawn Michaels and Triple H teaming with his "brother" Kane, at the Crown Jewel PPV.

Are Undertaker and Kane real brothers?

No, The Undertaker and Kane are not real brothers. The two are not related in real life and only portray characters of being brothers for WWE.

The Undertaker has been part of WWE for over 20 years and one of the most asked question about The Undertaker are:

What is his age?

How old is The Undertaker?

It is astounding that The Undertaker can still compete at this high level at the age of 54. While it had been reported that The Undertaker may soon be retired from in-ring action, Bleacher Report has stated that he may be returning to in-ring competition for a match at the next WWE Saudi Arabia show.

The Undertaker started his career in 1984 but joined WWE only in 1991. He debuted in WWE as The Undertaker itself and became instantly successful with the Deadman gimmick.

The Undertaker achieved major success in WWE over the years, winning almost all major Championships including the WWE Championship and World Heavyweight Championship on multiple occasions.

It is not clear how long The Undertaker will remain an active competitor as at 53-years-old his body must be taking a heavy toll.

