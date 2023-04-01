How old is Stacy Keibler? A look into her WWE Hall of Fame induction

Stacy Keibler was officially confirmed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on March 27, 2023. The grand ceremony occurred immediately after tonight's episode of SmackDown. One of the notable acts from the Attitude Era, Keibler thanked the WWE Universe for their support before mentioning "it's good to be home."

Keibler credits her former boyfriend Kris Cumberland for getting her interested in the pro wrestling world. She used to be a superfan who often got captured on WCW's camera. Winner of the Nitro Girls competition in 1999, Stacy made her debut as a cheerleader but became a notable valet in WWE alongside Vince McMahon and Test. She also used to be a s*x symbol and was even featured in Playboy magazine.

Stacy Keibler has been inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the age of 43. She is the youngest to gain legendary status this year as her fellow Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and The Great Muta are aged 48 and 60, respectively. Stacy was born to Gary and Patricia Keibler on October 14, 1979, in Rosedale, Maryland and currently resides in Jackson Hole in Wyoming with her children.

Stacy left WWE in July 2006 due to the hectic travel schedule associated with pro wrestling following a stint in Dancing with the Stars. A teaser was dropped about a feud with Candice Michelle but the plans didn't move forward. Keibler's penultimate appearance in Titanland was in 2019 when she inducted Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Stacy Keibler got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by two veterans

Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler had a notable rivalry after the WCW/ECW invasion of WWE was coming to an end. Back then, Keibler managed Bubba Ray and Devon Dudley. The Duchess of Dudleyville played the role of sensuous yet sadistic heel.

The 2023 WWE Hall of Fame inductee loved to see Torrie being sent crashing through tables. This led to a full-fledged rivalry, commencing in the first-ever lingerie match at No Mercy 2001 which was won by Wilson. The rivalry even led to Keibler's WrestleMania debut.

Returning the favor from 2019, Torrie Wilson inducted her best friend Stacy Keibler into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight. She spoke at length about the veteran's contributions as well as their relationship. Also present was Mick Foley, a longtime supporter of Stacy, who gave the 43-year the legendary status she deserves.

