Why did Stacy Keibler leave WWE? Know the reason for her 2006 exit days before Hall of Fame induction

Stacy Keibler is the latest addition to this year's WWE Hall of Fame Class. She signed with the company in 2001 and arguably became one of the most notable figures in the sport despite not being a regular in-ring performer. Still, all good things must come to an end.

Keibler was first involved in professional wrestling in 1999 after joining WCW. During her stay, she was first a member of The Nitro Girls before she became more involved in wrestling by being a valet and manager. When she joined the Stamford-based promotion years later, she mainly retained her original role with occasional matches. She worked with The Dudley Boyz, Vince McMahon, Test, Randy Orton, and more.

Despite the success she gained in wrestling, she stepped away in 2006. While speaking with Sam Roberts on the SiriusXM podcast, Stacy Keibler decided to leave WWE due to their grueling lifestyle. Sharing that it is hard to be with her loved ones when she is on the road most of the time.

"It's such a grueling lifestyle and being on the road four, five days a week, it's hard to be with your friends and family and you're sort of trapped in this bubble," Keibler explained. "It was just time to move on from that." (H/T The List)

Keibler only returned to the company in 2019 to induct Torrie Wilson into the Hall of Fame. Interestingly, this will also be the event Stacy will be appearing at next after some time away.

Stacy Keibler shares her reaction after learning about her WWE Hall of Fame induction

The current 43-year-old star had some memorable moments in the ring, whether as a performer or valet. Still, it looks like Stacy must have underestimated her contributions to the industry.

While speaking to People, Stacy Keibler revealed that she never thought she was going to be in the Hall of Fame. Adding that she was overwhelmed after receiving the call from the Stamford-based promotion.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. When she [WWE Representative] told me, I screamed, and tears were in my eyes, and I was completely overwhelmed with just gratefulness."

It will definitely be exciting to see The Duchess of Dudleyville after years away from the company. It remains to be seen who will induct Stacy into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame.

