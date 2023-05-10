How old is Tiffany Stratton? All you need to know about the WWE NXT star

Tiffany Stratton has been a breakout star in WWE NXT. Her charisma, combined with her in-ring abilities, has propelled her to the next level, so much so that she is in contention to become the NXT Women's Champion.

The Buff Barbie boasts of an incredible moveset that includes the 'prettiest Moonsault ever.' She boasts wins over Indi Hartwell, Thea Hail, and Katana Chance. Tiffany fought in her first WWE Premium Live Event at Stand and Deliver 2023, in which she competed in a six-way Ladder match for the NXT Women's Title.

The real-life Jessica Woynilko is one of the youngest wrestlers in NXT at the moment. She recently celebrated her 24th birthday. Tiffany Stratton was born in Minnesota in May 1999. Not much is known about her family apart from the fact that she has a brother named Bryce Woynilko.

Tiffany is currently rumored to be dating fellow WWE star Ludwig Kaiser. Both have been spotted together on multiple occasions. In December, the rumored couple had dinner with Gunther and his wife, Jinny, and were later spotted training together.

Before she joined WWE, Tiffany Stratton was a gymnast and a competitive bodybuilder. She was a part of the 2016 U.S. National Gymnastics team. The 24-year-old has participated in competitions such as Winter Classic, Colorado Springs, Elite Challenge, and Battle Creek. She also competed in the NPC Twin Cities Open bodybuilding contest.

The WWE NXT star obtained a third position in the double-mini and seventh on the trampoline at the 2016 USA Gymnastics Championships. Subsequently, she was second in the double mini during the Winter Classic.

Tiffany Stratton recently defeated Gigi Dolin on WWE NXT

Indi Hartwell had to relinquish her NXT Women's Championship after being moved to the main roster. This has resulted in a tournament for the prize involving all the women in the developmental brand.

Tiffany Stratton is the first star to go to the second round of the NXT Women's Championship Tournament. She defeated Gigi Dolin in a high-voltage match. In the climax, Gigi attempted a Cobra Twist, but Tiffany countered it with a Finlay Roll before executing a Moonsault for a three-count.

The final for the Women's Title will take place at NXT Battleground on May 28. It remains to be seen whether Stratton will be able to win the title.

