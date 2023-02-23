[PHOTO] Tiffany Stratton spotted working out with popular male WWE star

WWE NXT sensation Tiffany Stratton was recently spotted working out with a main roster star in the form of Ludwig Kaiser.

Stratton and Kaiser have been spotted alongside one another in the past, most notably when they went on a double date with Gunther and Jinny.

Kaiser took to Instagram to share a photo of himself posing at the gym. Stratton, meanwhile, was seen on the treadmill.

Check out Ludwig Kaiser's Instagram post below:

After a brief hiatus from NXT TV, Stratton returned at NXT New Year's Evil and received a massive pop from the crowd.

Following Stratton's comeback, she defeated Thea Hail in a singles match. On the latest edition of NXT, the 23-year-old confronted Nikkita Lyons in a backstage segment. Lyons is currently sidelined from active competition due to an injury.

Ludwig Kaiser recently spoke about his relationship with WWE star Butch

Imperium and Brawling Brutes have crossed paths with each other on several occasions on SmackDown.

Ludwig Kaiser also opened up about his past with Butch, with whom he has shared the roster several times before WWE. The former NXT Tag Team Champion said:

"Yeah, it's funny. We actually sort of crossed each other in many countries," Ludwig Kaiser said. "And it was funny here and there, the first time I actually went in the ring with him on SmackDown in a singles match. I thought to myself, it's pretty crazy. Butch and I always had a very special connection to each other. I feel like a very physical one whenever we got in the ring."

WWE @WWE



talks about his journey from the Cruiserweight Division, to meeting



#WWETheBump The history of #Imperium is just as fascinating as their in-ring presence... @VinciWWE talks about his journey from the Cruiserweight Division, to meeting @wwe_kaiser , to becoming part of one of the strongest factions in WWE history! The history of #Imperium is just as fascinating as their in-ring presence... @VinciWWE talks about his journey from the Cruiserweight Division, to meeting @wwe_kaiser, to becoming part of one of the strongest factions in WWE history! #WWETheBump https://t.co/HelInAwKyn

Kaiser has accompanied Gunther on the main roster and has played a massive role in his representation. The Ring General has dominated the blue brand as the Intercontinental Champion.

Would you like to see Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci hold the tag team championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes