How old is Trish Stratus? Find out the WWE Hall of Famer's age

Trish Stratus is a name known to almost every wrestling fan. While Stratus was a top draw for WWE in the Attitude Era, she remains one of the company's top performers today. Her consistent runs with WWE often lead to people having questions about how old she is.

The answer to this question is that Trish Stratus is 47 years old. Born on December 18th, 1975, Stratus was a wrestling fan growing up. The 47-year-old later realized her wrestling dream in 1999 when she was signed to a multi-year deal with WWE.

Making her official debut in 2000, Stratus quickly grew to become one of the company's most important stars. A seven-time Women's Champion and a one-time WWE Hardcore Champion, Stratus made a huge impact in the business, which inspired many fellow WWE Superstars.

Even today, Stratus continues to rule in WWE, and that can be seen with her run on Monday Night RAW. Since making a full-time return to the company, Stratus has made the same impact she had in the past and won the hearts of fans all over.

Trish Stratus is set to compete at Money in the Bank

Over the course of her illustrious career in WWE, Trish Stratus has accomplished a lot, but she has never competed in a Money in the Bank ladder match. However, that is set to change on July 1st, 2023, when Stratus competes at Money in the Bank in London.

Last week on RAW, Stratus faced Raquel Rodriguez in a qualifying match for MITB. While Rodriguez seemed to be doing well against the legend, an interference from Becky Lynch caused her to lose the match, which enabled Stratus' qualification.

At Money in the Bank, Stratus will share the ring with some of the finest superstars in WWE. Despite this being her first MITB ladder match, it will be interesting to see how the 47-year-old uses her wrestling experience to win this contest.

Trish Stratus had trouble traveling for tonight's episode of RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW will be the last episode of the red brand before Money in the Bank. Naturally, it will be important for every superstar – especially those who will be competing in the ladder match at Money in the Bank. One such superstar who fits the latter category is Trish Stratus.

With Stratus competing at the PLE, being on Monday Night RAW would be of utmost importance to her. However, before the episode could begin, Stratus shared an update with her fans. On Twitter, the former champion wrote in detail and said:

"Flight cancelled. But WWE travel team working diligently to get me to #WWERaw as I'm told we need some much needed star power for this Summit tomorrow. At least there will for sure be some #StarkPower @ZoeyStarkWWE"

