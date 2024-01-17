How did R-Truth accomplish an impossible task of making Brock Lesnar break character in the ring? Remembering the hilarious segment

R-Truth and Brock Lesnar crossed paths years ago on WWE RAW. Fans may remember the hilarity that followed inside the squared circle. The story behind the segment is as iconic as the three men in the ring that night.

Legend has it that Truth wasn’t scheduled for the segment that night. Paul Heyman told him that the locker room had a running bet that Truth wouldn't be able to make Lesnar break character.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion did his magic, and the rest is history. According to the veteran, The Beast Incarnate wasn't aware of what he was going to say. Regardless, he won the bet by making Brock laugh at his jokes.

Watch the clip below:

While R-Truth made Brock Lesnar break character on live television, he couldn’t stop The Beast Incarnate from putting him away with an F5. The then-Universal Champion planted the veteran with his finisher before mocking him with his “what’s up” catchphrase.

What’s the latest word on Brock Lesnar’s WWE appearance?

Brock Lesnar last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match. They hugged after the match as Lesnar endorsed Rhodes in a major way.

According to Dave Meltzer, Lesnar is expected to return on WWE television “very soon.” It is possible he could return on the go-home episode of RAW for Royal Rumble 2024 next week or show up as a surprise entrant in the Battle Royale.

Fans can check out the card for the January 27 Premium Live Event below:

30-man Royal Rumble Match

20-woman Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight – Fatal four-way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens – Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the PLE as it airs.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here