How did Randy Orton react to AJ Styles turning on LA Knight during WWE SmackDown? Subtle clue you may have missed

After weeks of anticipation, AJ Styles made his much-awaited return in the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Phenomenal One not only targeted Roman Reigns and The Bloodline but also exhibited a surprising heel turn by attacking LA Knight. This unexpected attack might stem from LA Knight taking Styles' spot in the company during his hiatus and eventually facing Roman Reigns in a championship bout.

The potential heel turn of AJ Styles has garnered a significant reaction from fans, with many believing that this turn could mark a positive resurgence for Styles in the Stamford-based promotion. Additionally, a video clip circulating on the internet captured Randy Orton's reaction after the sudden turn of events in the ring.

In the video, The Viper appears visibly shocked by AJ Styles' surprise attack on The Megastar. The 14-time World Champion is seen staring at both individuals, seemingly trying to process the unexpected happenings in the ring.

However, it's worth noting that striking superstars out of nowhere is a trademark move for Randy Orton. Even in his recent segment with Roman Reigns on SmackDown, The Apex Predator was inches away from delivering an RKO to The Tribal Chief.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming weeks, especially in regards to Roman Reigns' opponent for the Undisputed Universal title at Royal Rumble 2024.

What happened after AJ Styles made his return on SmackDown

Following AJ Styles' return to the blue brand, The Phenomenal One was approached by a backstage interviewer seeking comments on his actions. Styles, however, showed no interest in explaining his acts.

It's important to note that the next episode of the Friday night show will be taped as Triple H has granted a holiday break to the stars, allowing them to spend time with their families.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

The next week's show was taped after the latest episode of SmackDown, and spoilers for it have already been revealed by fans in attendance. In a clip from the taped show, AJ Styles made his entrance into the ring and revealed his rationale for attacking The Megastar, citing that LA Knight had disrespected him by securing a title shot against the Undisputed Champion.

This revelation led to a chaotic situation when Randy Orton also entered the fray, with all three individuals vying to be the next challenger for The Bloodline Leader.

The situation was eventually settled with the arrival of Nick Aldis, who announced a triple threat match between Styles, Orton, and Knight for New Year's Revolution, set to take place on December 5, 2024, as a special theme for the blue brand.