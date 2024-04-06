How did Rhea Ripley switch up her signature look ahead of WrestleMania 40? 

Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40. The Judgment Day member won the title at last year's 'Mania by beating Charlotte Flair in one of the most acclaimed matches of the weekend.

The 27-year-old will square off with Lynch, who won the women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Fans have been of two minds over who to support between 'Mami' and The Man at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title with a new look at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Australian has done away with her usual short black locks and seems to be wearing hair extensions.

The former NXT Women's Champion has had several different looks during her WWE career. She joined the Stamford-based company with long blond hair but dyed it when she joined The Judgment Day in 2022.

Expand Tweet

The Eradicator's new look was on display at WrestleMania 40's Kickoff show. She went face to face with Becky Lynch, who she will collide with on Night One.

Lynch might have something to say about Ripley changing her look, given their recent exchanges. Big Time Becks suggested the champion needed to represent women's wrestling better after she used the Stinkface during a live event against Nia Jax.

Rhea Ripley made a confident vow about The Judgment Day once WrestleMania 40 concludes

Rhea Ripley isn't the only Judgment Day member who will be in action at WrestleMania 40. Her Latino Heat, Dominik Mysterio, will face his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio, for the second year in a row.

Dirty Dom will team up with Legado Del Fantasma leader Santos Escobar in a tag team match. They'll face Rey and the newest member of the Latino World Order, Dragon Lee.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor will put their titles on the line in a six-pack tag team ladder match. They'll be challenged by #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa), The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth), The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate).

However, Rhea Ripley backed her stable members to prevail at 'Mania and is confident they'll run WWE once the Show of Shows ends. She said during the Kickoff Show:

"After WrestleMania XL the Judgment Day is going to once again rule over the WWE. Not only am I gonna put Becky Lynch in her place and prove to the women in my division that I run it... my Latino Heat, my Dominik Mysterio is going to beat his deadbeat dad. And then we have Damian Priest and Finn Balor, who are going to remind the tag team divsion exactly who runs it."

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer Edge formed The Judgment Day in April 2022. The Rated-R Superstar, now with AEW as Adam Copeland, initially added Priest and Ripley to the group before being kicked out, with Balor taking his place. Dirty Dom joined a few months later, and JD McDonagh completed the group in November last year.

Rhea Ripley's stable could be the most powerful group in WWE if everything goes to plan at WrestleMania 40. Priest could even shock the world by cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a world title shot.

When using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit WWE WrestleMania XL Kickoff

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Who will win at WrestleMania XL? Rhea Ripley Becky Lynch 0 votes View Discussion