Becky Lynch gives final warning to Rhea Ripley ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has delivered a final warning to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of their title match at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Eradicator has been very dominant since becoming champion at WrestleMania 39 after defeating Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in February to earn a title match against Mami at The Show of Shows. Rhea Ripley recently brought up The Man's daughter on WWE RAW to get Lynch's attention and the rivalry has now become very personal.

During the WrestleMania Kickoff show today in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch met face-to-face on stage. Lynch told Ripley to enjoy her final hours as champion and got in her face as seen in the video below.

"And for the whole WWE Universe, this might be the biggest WrestleMania of all time. But for you, this is going to be the biggest upset of all time. Enjoy your last 24 hours as champ," Lynch said.

WWE RAW star Becky Lynch criticizes Rhea Ripley for doing the stinkface

Becky Lynch was not a fan of Rhea Ripley hitting Nia Jax with a stinkface and claimed the Women's World Champion was mocking the business.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani recently, Big Time Becks said she didn't like Ripley using the move because she felt it set the women's division back. She added that she doesn't want WWE fans to think of that when they see the Women's World Champion.

"So when you go out there and you say, 'Well, I can just post a photo and people will go crazy, or I can just post a video of my a** and people will go crazy!' Well, then that just feels like we're kind of going back, and I worry about that because if that's what people see as your champion, 'Oh, that's the Women's Champion! What do I think of when I think of the Women's Champion? Oh, I think of her a**!' Then we're just going back and we're making an a** of our business!" she stated. [48:47 - 49:13]

You can check her comments in the video below:

Becky Lynch is the underdog heading into her title match against Rhea Ripley this weekend. Only time will tell if the veteran can pull off a major upset and capture the Women's World Championship.

