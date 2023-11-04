How did Roman Reigns cheekily retaliate against LA Knight for last week's incident on SmackDown? What you probably missed

On November 4, 2023, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. While the match between the two is expected to be interesting, until now, the build-up hasn't failed. As a matter of fact, The Megastar has landed several shots on Reigns during the build-up.

Last week on the blue brand, the 40-year-old disrespected Reigns by interrupting him during his entrance. He also took the Tribal Chief's place as the Head of the Table during their contract signing and landed several verbal blows. However, on this week's episode of SmackDown, many claim Reigns got his revenge.

During the opening segment of the show, LA Knight was delivering a promo. However, way before he could finish, Roman Reigns interrupted it. Not only did he interrupt, but The Tribal Chief extended his entrance compared to his usual one. Several fans pointed out the same on Twitter.

While Reigns delivered a great promo, interrupting Knight and extending his entrance could be a way of him repaying the latter for what he did last week. Hence, given the animosity between the duo, the upcoming match at Crown Jewel is expected to be one of a kind.

John Cena heaps praise on Roman Reigns

Until now, Roman Reigns has gained several admirers for the work he has done. After all, he is one of the most dominant champions in modern-day wrestling. While that has been enough for fans to get behind him, recently, the leader of The Bloodline found an admirer in John Cena.

During an interview, the 16-time WWE World Champion was asked about his wrestling style and the current generation of superstars. Cena answered the question by voicing his frustration concerning one aspect of current stars.

However, he heaped plenty of praise on Roman Reigns. The leader of the Cenation said:

"Every performer can have their own style and it can work for everyone, you know, there have been so many Hall of Famers that operate under a different construct. I get a little frustrated because I see no one in practice of what I used to do, there may be one and that's Roman Reigns, just feeling the energy of the audience and using all the drills you've done, all of the fall downs that you have to wait for the right time to do stuff, and Roman is a very improvisational guy and works that style and he's really incredible."

It's good to see John Cena break character and praise a superstar like Reigns. Currently, the former is involved in a rivalry with The Bloodline. At Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cena will face Solo Sikoa in a singles match awaited by many.

