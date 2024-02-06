How did Sami Zayn pay tribute to an iconic Rocky character on RAW? Reflecting on the WWE star's words

After a hiatus, Sami Zayn returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Entering the match at #30, he had a great chance of winning the competition. While he impressed during the match, he was eventually eliminated by his arch-rival Drew McIntyre.

On this week's episode of RAW, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion sat down with Jackie Redmond and spoke about Drew McIntyre and some recent issues he has been facing. However, during this interview, it seems Zayn paid tribute to an iconic character from the movie Rocky.

During the interview with Redmond, Sami Zayn spoke about his match against Roman Reigns from a year ago and mentioned Triple H told him he was Rocky after the match. The timing of bringing this up makes one think that Zayn paid tribute to legendary actor Carl Weathers, who recently passed away.

Weathers played the role of Apollo Creed in the hit movie franchise Rocky. Over the years, Weathers and Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky, gained plenty of popularity for their roles. Hence, it was heartwarming to see the movie being referenced on Monday Night RAW.

Sami Zayn recently commented on The Rock - Cody Rhodes situation

On SmackDown's latest episode, Cody Rhodes mentioned he wouldn't face Roman Reigns, and that's when The Rock made a surprise appearance and teased a match with The Tribal Chief. While Dwayne Johnson received a huge pop, this decision eventually caused a massive stir in the WWE Universe.

On social media platform X, several WWE fans have revolted against the idea of a potential match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. Many demanded they wish to see Cody Rhodes complete his story. Recently, Sami Zayn commented on the situation. On X, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion wrote:

"I know that many people have many opinions about wrestling drama, and maybe I too would weigh in, if not for the fact that there are actual tragedies in the world happening daily that make wrestling drama seem largely unimportant."

You can check out what Sami Zayn wrote in the tweet below:

Despite the tweet from Zayn, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes situation continues to trend on X. While a certain section of the WWE Universe is batting for The Rock, the majority stand with Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see the direction WWE takes at WrestleMania 40.

