How did Shawn Michaels and Triple H become friends?

For as long as the WWE Universe has seen Shawn Michaels and Triple H together, their backstage friendship has been common knowledge. However, there was a time when the two wrestlers didn't know each other.

In storylines, Michaels and Triple H have been both allies and enemies. The natural chemistry between the two wrestlers has let them work together for major parts of their careers.

Even after their in-ring careers, HBK and The Game now work together behind the scenes in NXT. While Triple H has not officially retired, he has taken a step back from in-ring action and focuses on running the Black and Gold brand.

In this article, we will talk about how Shawn Michaels and Triple H became tbest friends.

Shawn Michaels spotted Triple H before he worked for WWE

Backstage, Shawn Michaels always had more influence than most wrestlers. As part of The Kliq with Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman, and Scott Hall, Michaels wielded his influence.

Michaels was already an established star in WWE while Triple H was finding his feet in WCW. HBK was impressed by what he saw and The Kliq reportedly pushed Vince McMahon to sign Triple H to WWE.

When Triple H came over to WWE, he became a member of The Kliq too. In his 'Thy Kingdom Come' documentary, The Game said that he was recruited to The Kliq because he didn't drink or do drugs, so he was the designated driver for the group of wrestlers.

Triple H and Shawn Michaels - best friends

Triple H and Shawn Michaels were constantly working together on-screen with their backstage relationship coming into focus in storylines as well. They formed D-Generation X together in which they showcased over-the-top antics which offended other wrestlers in real life.

Michaels was also the one who gave Triple H his famous moniker. Before he got the name, The Game went by Hunter Hearst Helmsley in WWE. Backstage, Michaels started calling him Triple H, shortening his in-ring name. Vince McMahon was not a fan, but over time, it stuck.

Working and traveling together, the two superstars became best friends. In fact, it was Triple H who helped Michaels and supported him backstage during his addiction issues.

When HBK was injured heading into his WWE Championship Match against Stone Cold, Triple H helped him with his back problems. He helped his friend by keeping him calm, carrying his bags, and kept the superstar comfortable, at a time when he was not easy to deal with.

Shawn Michaels and Triple H had a fall-out

Even best friends fight. In his book, 'Wrestling for My Life: The Legend, the Reality, and the Faith of a WWE Superstar', Michaels talked about how he fell out with Triple H.

When he was out with his back injury, WWE wanted to involve him in WrestleMania X7 in some form. However, when he showed up, he was impaired and could not even speak, thanks to substances he had consumed.

As a result, Triple H and Shawn Michaels had a huge fight and didn't speak for a whole year.

Thankfully, Michaels turned his life around and Kevin Nash mediated between the two, resulting in them mending fences. The two have been friends ever since.

Their friendship has never been stronger as they now work together backstage in NXT, helping build the future of WWE with younger stars.

