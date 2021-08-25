How did John Cena meet Shay Shariatzadeh?

John Cena and his longtime girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh were hitched in a private ceremony on October 12, 2020.

Cena hasn't spoken up much about Shariatzadeh but the F9 star did reveal how the happy couple met each other. Mere days after his wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh, John Cena had a chat with ET's Nischelle Turner and revealed that he met her while shooting a movie.

He was on the set of Playing With Fire in Vancouver when he noticed a group of women at a restaurant. Shariatzadeh was a part of the group and it was love at first sight for the Cenation leader.

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special. There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her... that's when it started," said John Cena.

Repost recently picture of @JohnCena & His Wife Shay at Airport pic.twitter.com/fAE2PNWY0K — Steven (@StevenCena76) August 24, 2021

The two were spotted together in public on various occasions, following their first meeting. Cena made it a point to keep his relationship private, though.

Recently, he was asked to spill the beans on his marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh in the midst of the pandemic. Here's what Cena had to say in response:

"That's a story you're going to have to earn the right to hear,” said John Cena.

John Cena finished off another short WWE run at SummerSlam

John Cena recently made his big return to WWE TV at the Money In The Bank event, and challenged Roman Reigns to a huge showdown at SummerSlam 2021. The match headlined The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cena had lost his previous encounter with Reigns back in 2017 at the No Mercy pay-per-view. Unfortunately, he couldn't defeat The Tribal Chief this time around either.

Repost last night @JohnCena leaving #Summerslam Ring when off air when Cena saw Shay as well pic.twitter.com/4AuaqUK66M — Steven (@StevenCena76) August 23, 2021

To make matters worse, Brock Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE following the match and attacked Cena after SummerSlam went off the air. The latter recently posted a tweet hinting that he is done with the company for the time being, but fans will certainly see him somewhere down the line.

