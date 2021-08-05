John Cena reacts to being asked about marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh

WWE legend John Cena isn't ready to spill the beans yet on his marriage to Shay Shariatzadeh during the pandemic.

John Cena is currently the talk of the wrestling world following his big WWE return at the Money In The Bank 2021 pay-per-view. He will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in one of the biggest rematches in WWE history.

Fans are aware that John Cena tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh last year in the midst of the pandemic. When asked about the same during an interview with USA Today, Cena had the following to say:

"That's a story you're going to have to earn the right to hear.”

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have been dating since early 2019

John Cena met Shay in Vancouver while shooting for his 2019 movie, Playing With Fire. Shay boasts an impressive educational background and is an engineer. She has opened up in the past about the decision to pursue a career in engineering:

"I have always enjoyed math and physics. My brother studied engineering in school, and I remember one day he came home with a project and it was an autonomous car—and that was it! I decided to study Engineering."

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh leaving arena after last night's SmackDown! 👫 pic.twitter.com/c6MiGxtjUe — WWE Business (@wwebusiness1) July 31, 2021

You can check out some more interesting things about Shay HERE. Cena married Shay in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, on October 12, 2020. The 16-time World Champion was previously engaged to WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella but things didn't work out between the two, and they went their separate ways.

John Cena & his wife Shay Shariatzadeh

at The Suicide Squad premiere! They’re so cute 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/2lZ0gK6nCO — ᴾᵀᴰ🏖️💜 | DKS1 (@AnnetteReid247) August 3, 2021

As for John Cena's wrestling status, he is currently making regular appearances on WWE TV and house shows. Cena received one of the biggest pops in recent memory when he confronted Roman Reigns at the end of the Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

The last time he wrestled Roman Reigns was at the 2017 WWE No Mercy event. The Tribal Chief defeated Cena in what many dubbed a "passing of the torch" moment. Cena raised Reigns' hand as well, following the loss.

If he manages to dethrone Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, he will win his 17th record-breaking World title.

