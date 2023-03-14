How tall is Brock Lesnar? Height compared after getting dwarfed by Omos on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar's height and build are no joke to many professionals, whether in WWE or even in MMA. However, his recent face-off against Omos on WWE RAW showcased The Beast being towered over by his opponent.

Brock Lesnar's height is billed at 6 feet and 3 inches or around 191 centimeters. Despite the former UFC Fighter's tall stature, it is still incomparable to Omos' height of 7 feet and 3 inches, or 221 centimeters tall.

Despite The Beast Incarnate's massive challenge against The Nigerian Giant, he has had multiple encounters with giants in his professional career. During his UFC run, Lesnar fought Alistair Overeem, who stood at 6 feet 4 inches.

In the Stamford-based promotion, The Beast Incarnate also faced the likes of Goldberg, who was also billed at 6 feet 4 inches. Lesnar also shared the ring with the likes of Braun Strowman, who is 6 feet 8 inches, and The Undertaker, who is billed at 6 feet 10 inches. Brock also fought against Big Show and Kane, who stood at 7 feet tall.

Brock Lesnar's height may have caused him to botch a move during his face-off against Omos on WWE RAW

The recent episode of RAW marked the first time both superstars faced off after their WrestleMania match was confirmed. The Nigerian Giant had MVP beside him, but it still didn't prevent some physical altercation between the two giants.

On the March 13, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, it seemed like Lesnar and Omos would have a fairly tame face-off. The former UFC Champion inspected the impressive build of his opponent, who even showed off just how far he could reach by extending his fist.

Both men then shook hands, but Omos didn't let go of the grip. Lesnar stepped on his opponent's feet and attempted a suplex, but The Nigerian Giant managed to counter his attack.

This was when Omos attempted to throw Brock Lesnar out of the ring through the top rope, but it didn't go smoothly as the latter bounced back inside, before fully being thrown off. From the looks of it, someone with Brock Lesnar's height definitely needed some more proper extra force to eliminate him in the ring.

The 28-year-old superstar definitely has some major advantage against The Beast in his build alone. It remains to be seen if Omos' height would be a problem for Brock Lesnar in their upcoming WrestleMania 39 bout.

