How tall is Nigerian Giant Omos? Is he taller than NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal?

The height of WWE Superstar Omos is just one of the characteristics that makes him intimidating yet unique, and his impressive stature has even beaten NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Ahead of The Nigerian Giant's WrestleMania 39 bout against Brock Lesnar, WWE posted a matchup breakdown for both superstars. During the video, it was highlighted that Omos was taller than Kane, The Undertaker, The Great Khali, and even Shaquille O'Neal. The RAW Superstar's height is 7'3" while the NBA legend is 7'1", Omos having a full two inches on Shaq.

The video also noted that in a boxing ring, his height is a useful advantage. It stated that the average heavyweight boxer's reach is only 76.3 inches, while Omos' reach is 87 inches. His hand size is 4.5, which was also noted to be twice the size of an average man.

The height and power of The Nigerian Giant were on full display on the latest episode of RAW. His recent match against Mustafa Ali only lasted for two minutes, a definitely powerful message for The Beast Incarnate ahead of the their WrestleMania match.

Omos is considered a medical anomaly

Omos was first a basketball player before he ventured into professional wrestling. As it turns out, playing college basketball might just have saved his career and life.

The 28-year-old revealed that while he was still playing basketball, his coach noticed that he might possibly have a tumor. After an MRI appointment, it was revealed that he had a pituitary tumor.

While testing was done in preparation for his surgery, it was discovered that he also has gigantism, partial Cushing's disease, and acromegaly. Since he has all three, he is considered a medical anomaly, and a medical journal has even been published regarding his case.

"On the process of doing the testing, they found that not only do I have the pituitary tumor, I had gigantism, I had partial Cushing’s disease, which is very rare... There’s different forms of large human beings, but it’s like different variations, and I had all three combinations... It was the first time in medical history they’d seen someone with all three together. I became this sort of anomaly in the medical world... I had a journal published about me."

It remains to be seen if The Nigerian Giant will be able to use his height to his advantage in his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar this April.

Poll : 0 votes