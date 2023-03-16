Is The Nigerian Giant Omos really 7'3" tall? Finding out if WWE bloats his height

Omos is one of the rising stars in WWE at the moment, and his height has definitely played a major factor in this. From the looks of it, there is nothing false regarding the impressive stature of the giant.

For those unaware, Omos' height is billed at 7 feet 3 inches or around 221 centimeters, which is definitely accurate. Prior to professional wrestling, the RAW Superstar also had a history of a college basketball career, playing at USF and later transferring to Morgan State.

Interestingly, the case of Omos' height is also considered a medical anomaly. While playing basketball, he found out that he was diagnosed with a pituitary tumor. In the process of taking the appropriate tests prior to the surgery, Omos revealed that doctors diagnosed him with Gigantism, partial Cushing's disease, and acromegaly, a similar disorder to what Andre the Giant had. According to the superstar, medical journals have been published about him since he had all three.

"On the process of doing the testing, they found that not only do I have the pituitary tumor, I had gigantism, I had partial Cushing’s disease, which is very rare... There’s different forms of large human beings, but it’s like different variations, and I had all three combinations...It was the first time in medical history they’d seen someone with all three together. I became this sort of anomaly in the medical world... I had a journal published about me" [H/T Cageside Seats]

Jordan Omogbehin, a Nigerian-born former college basketball player who stands a legit 7'3", made his debut at an NXT house show last night.

MVP replied to a fan who insulted Omos regarding his height

The 28-year-old is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar and has a match scheduled for the upcoming WrestleMania 39 event in April. Although The Beast Incarnate is alone, The Nigerian Giant has someone else beside him.

Lesnar and the 28-year-old had their first face-off ever since their match was finalized on this week's episode of RAW. The former UFC Champion was seen marveling at the build of his opponent, even calling The Nigerian Giant a "big boy." Although Brock was clearly impressed with his opponent, some fans weren't.

Back in January of this year, MVP had an exchange with a fan online. The latter called the 7'3" superstar the worst giant, which the former United States Champion clearly did not take kindly.

"This is the take of an absolute idiot.#flatscan," tweeted MVP.

It remains to be seen if Omos will utilize his height against someone like Brock Lesnar for their bout at The Show of Shows.

