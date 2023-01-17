WWE RAW Superstar MVP didn't hold back while blasting a fan who called Omos the worst giant in pro wrestling history.

MVP is the on-screen manager of The Nigerian Giant of the red brand. On this week's edition of the show, Omos competed in his first RAW in close to two months, last wrestling on the November 21st episode. He defeated Johnny Gargano in mere three minutes during the match.

Even today, Omos made short work of his opponent Elias, besting him in a one-sided squash match.

However, one fan was left displeased with the 28-year-old star's return, calling him the "worst giant" in wrestling since Giant Gonzalez. As expected, MVP wasn't too pleased with the fan belittling his client. The former United States Champion termed the Twitter user an "absolute idiot."

"This is the take of an absolute idiot.#flatscan," tweeted MVP.

Could Omos team up with Bobby Lashley on WWE RAW?

It's no secret that MVP has been trying to reunite The Hurt Business on RAW. He was spotted talking to Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Adam Pearce backstage a couple of weeks ago. Furthermore, he approached Bobby Lashley last week, who seemed hesitant at the prospect and declined it.

On the latest edition of RAW, the All Mighty faced Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for Austin Theory's US Title.

During the match's closing stages, Omos and MVP came down, walking through the entrance ramp. Though it looked like the two would cost Lashley the bout, they invariably helped him win.

When Austin Theory tried to attack The All Mighty, The Nigerian Giant took him out. Following some more chaos, Bobby Lashley hit Rollins with a Spear for the win.

Though it isn't clear yet, it's safe to say that all this could result in Lashley joining hands with MVP, Omos, Alexander, and Benjamin to reassemble The Hurt Business.

Are you excited about the possibility of The Hurt Business reuniting on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

