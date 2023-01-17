Bobby Lashley possibly got a new ally in Omos while becoming the #1 contender for the United States Championship match.

It was announced earlier in the day that there would be a six-man elimination match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship. The match featured The Miz, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Dolph Ziggler.

This was one of the most entertaining matches of the night. Each superstar got their chance to shine in the match. The contest was filled with plenty of good spots throughout.

Sadly for The Miz fans, he was the first person to be eliminated. The main talking point during the match was MVP and Omos, who appeared at ringside and quickly made their presence felt by attacking Rollins.

While Omos was trying to attack Austin, Seth Rollins stomped his face before attacking Theory. The Visionary then got back into the ring but was distracted by MVP, allowing The All Mighty to hit the spear for the win.

Bobby Lashley finally gets another opportunity at the United States Championship next week on RAW. We will have to wait and see if Theory's run as champion comes to an end next week.

Who do you think will walk out as US Champion next week? Sound off in the comments section.

