How was The Miz bullied when he first arrived in WWE? Looking at the scary stories

The Miz has been with WWE for nearly two decades. Through hard work and dedication, he rose from being a mid-carder to a main event player. That being said, the 43-year-old’s early years in the sports entertainment juggernaut weren’t kind to him – to say the least.

When he arrived in WWE, Miz was ruthlessly bullied by some stars in the locker room. Two-time Hall of Famer Booker T has stated in the past that the real-life Michael Gregory Mizanin was allegedly forced to dress in the hallway by JBL.

Learn more about the alleged incident below:

Moreover, he was once kicked out of the locker room by Chris Benoit for accidentally pouring crumbs into the Rabid Wolverine’s bag. He would eventually make his way back to the locker room by earning the respect of his peers.

It is worth mentioning that the bullying incident was referenced by Gunther during his segment with Miz on WWE RAW tonight. The Ring General dragged his Survivor Series opponent for looking up to his heroes even though he ended up being bullied by them in WWE.

What happened after Gunther confronted The Miz on WWE RAW?

The Miz won a Fatal Four-way match to earn his shot at the Intercontinental Championship several weeks ago on RAW. The A-Lister will meet the Ring General for the title this Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The pair met each other for the final time tonight before their big match. Both men cut promos on each other before Gunther shoved his opponent away. The Miz retaliated by punching the champion.

He delivered a low blow on the Ring General and then put him away with the Skull Crushing Finale. It remains to be seen if Miz will capture his ninth Intercontinental Championship this Saturday.

