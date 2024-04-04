How has The Rock elevated Roman Reigns' career beyond WWE? Analyzing his impact following return

The Rock's return to WWE has been phenomenal. Fans have had varied reactions to his storyline. Regardless, he has brought mainstream attention to the company's product. Moreover, The Final Boss' comeback has boosted the promotion's ticket sales, with the go-home edition of RAW before WrestleMania XL setting new records.

Since Rocky joined The Bloodline, Roman Reigns has seemingly been pushed to the sidelines on TV. However, The Tribal Chief displayed his incredible mic work on the latest episode of WWE RAW while The Great One watched proudly.

While some may claim that Reigns' popularity has dropped since Rocky's return, it might not be the case at all.

The Rock has endorsed Roman Reigns on a global stage

Recently, Reigns and Rocky appeared on The Tonight Show. The Tribal Chief had been a guest on the show before. However, his latest appearance on the program alongside the Hollywood megastar was in a different league altogether.

The Final Boss praised The Tribal Chief's work in WWE and mentioned how proud he was to headline WrestleMania XL alongside his cousin. Rocky endorsing Reigns on a global platform like The Tonight Show could do wonders for the latter's career.

The Tribal Chief's work in WWE has received more exposure

It's important to note that Rocky has fans both in pro wrestling and the entertainment industry. While the entire WWE Universe is well aware of Roman Reigns' greatness, he has arguably yet to reach the same level of stardom outside the company.

Now that Reigns is working with The Rock, a new set of viewers are watching his work in WWE. This could boost The Tribal Chief's popularity and allow him to transition to Hollywood if he decides to step away from the squared circle.

The People's Champ continues to praise The Tribal Chief

An interesting concept in WWE is legends endorsing modern-day talents. Roman Reigns is already an established main-event performer. However, The Rock still acknowledged him as his Tribal Chief in front of the WWE Universe on a recent edition of SmackDown. While it was part of a storyline, it was an extremely important moment in Reigns' storied career.

