How was The Undertaker referenced by 6 ft 3 in star at UFC 299?

The Undertaker is absolutely one of the greatest superstars in the history of professional wrestling. The way he carried out his Deadman gimmick throughout his career is something that exhibited his passion for this business. The influence of the WWE Hall of Famer is not only limited to the Stamford-based promotion but is seen in different companies from time to time.

This is also evident from the recent reference to The Undertaker at UFC 299, where 6 foot 3 inches Michael "Venom" Page made his entrance by using The Deadman's theme song.

Not only the theme song and purple lighting but also the smoke were part of Michael's entrance. This moment has already generated significant buzz on social media as fans are happy to see how the legendary Undertaker is getting tribute from non-WWE stars. Moreover, many fans even noticed that Michael was also doing the signature taunt of The Deadman in his Octagon presence at UFC 299.

For those unaware, Page competed against Kevin Holland on Saturday's UFC 299 show, which ended with the former securing the victory in the third round by a unanimous decision.

The Undertaker questioned the violence shown in wrestling nowadays

During one of his recent appearances on the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Undertaker questioned the current scenario of some wrestling promotions and independent wrestlers where they seemingly engage in violence without having any logic.

The Phenom said:

"You can scroll through social media and all these wrestling sites, and there's just certain smaller independent outlaw promotions are just doing violence to be violent. It's like gore movies kinda, like how graphic can you be?.......Without anything that makes any sense. Like, 'Okay, I'm gonna go through a table, or I'm gonna get hit with a lightbulb just for the sake of getting [hit] with a lightbulb.'"

Not only this, but The Undertaker also advised the independent stars to focus more on getting good storylines rather than risky spots. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how weapons were often used previously, but due to changing times, the Stamford-based promotion changed its approach.

Hence, The Deadman also wanted the independent wrestlers to have more prioritizing storylines rather than performing dangerous moves in order to get a reaction from fans.

