How the women's Elimination Chamber match booking didn't benefit anyone except Shayna Baszler (Opinion)

Shayna Baszler dominated last night

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

In the main event of the Elimination Chamber PPV, Shayna Baszler dominated the match, eliminating all five women, thus earning a shot at Becky Lynch’s RAW Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Although the match served its purpose of getting Baszler over as a monster heel, it didn’t do the other Superstars involved any favors in the end.

Before Baszler entered the match, it was entertaining, with Natalya, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan beating the life out of each other. Logan even had a great spot during that time. However, once Baszler entered at number 4, things slowly went downhill.

Also read: 5 interesting stats coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020

Overly dominant Shayna Baszler

She eliminated Logan and Riott within a minute, then brutalized Natalya and Liv Morgan. Asuka, the final entrant, put up a bit of a fight but was also easily defeated. While this makes Baszler look extremely strong, which is needed heading into WrestleMania, it also made all of the other women in the match look weak, specifically Riott, Logan, Morgan, and Natalya.

If Baszler wins the title at WrestleMania, which is extremely likely, and Lynch takes time off, how are we supposed to take any of these women as serious challengers when they were easily beaten within minutes of each other?

The other issue with the match was the timing and pacing. After Baszler eliminated Logan, Riott, and Natalya, there was a huge time gap between the eliminations and Liv Morgan’s entrance into the match.

It gave many fans flashbacks to Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble performance last month. The same thing happened after Baszler eliminated Morgan and waited for Asuka’s entrance. The only bright side was that Asuka was entertaining inside of her pod, taunting Baszler.

Advertisement

Again, while all of this was good for the story and made Baszler look strong, the crowd did not like it, and it felt awkward at times.

Had this not been the main event of the show, this probably wouldn’t have been a big deal. The SmackDown Tag Team Title match should have main evented in retrospect. However, this was the main event and it was somewhat a sour way to end what was an otherwise strong PPV.

Also read: Ronda Rousey reacts to Shayna Baszler's dominant WWE Elimination Chamber win