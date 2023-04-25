How an upcoming event could disrupt Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's future in WWE

The Bloodline is currently the most villainous faction in WWE. Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to create new records, while The Usos and Solo Sikoa have stuck by him through thick and thin.

Reigns wants to see The Usos win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens soon. That's the only way the faction will remain the most dominant group in the wrestling industry.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa has been making waves as a singles competitor. He has run through many former world champions, including Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens.

However, an upcoming event could change the landscape of WWE while disrupting the future of The Bloodline. The 2023 WWE Draft is just a few days away, and it could spell disaster for Roman Reigns and his stablemates.

The Tribal Chief has heavily relied on his cousins to help him retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Many fans believe Roman Reigns would have dropped the title months ago had Jimmy, Jey, and Sikoa not helped him in his matches.

The WWE Draft could change everything, as fans could see The Usos being taken away from The Bloodline. What could be worse is Solo Sikoa getting drafted away from Roman Reigns during the event.

The Usos have been instrumental in the success of The Bloodline ever since its inception. Meanwhile, The Enforcer has helped Reigns take down big names such as Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes in recent months.

A simple move during the draft could end everything The Head of the Table has built around himself. His family has been his strongest support during his current run, and a move for The Usos or Solo Sikoa could alter Reigns' future.

It's unclear how long the creative team wants to keep The Bloodline together. They could eventually lose their charm, especially if fans get exhausted from seeing them pick up big victories the same way time and again.

So WWE could move The Usos or Solo Sikoa away from the faction to give them their own identity again. However, that could spell the end for the most popular villainous faction in all of wrestling today and also create problems for Roman Reigns.

Solo Sikoa's potential move during the 2023 WWE Draft could be beneficial for the superstar and disastrous for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Each member of The Bloodline brings something different to the table. That is what makes them work so well together and entertain fans every week.

Fans have recently watched the company rely more on Solo Sikoa to push the faction forward. He has competed in some of the biggest televised matches for the group and taken down some top stars.

Before becoming a part of The Bloodline, The Enforcer had an identity of his own in NXT. He went on to win the North American Championship on the brand but had to relinquish it soon after to permanently move to the main roster and join Roman Reigns' stable.

The 30-year-old has proven his worth in recent months, and some fans believe that he could be the one to ultimately take down Roman Reigns. That could turn out to be true, but only if the creative team is ready to give him a singles run first.

Moving Solo Sikoa away from the group in the draft could be a smart move for all stakeholders. The superstar could move into different rivalries and aim for a mid-card title to prove his dominance without the help of his brothers.

Meanwhile, the company could benefit from having a heel on the mid-card who isn't busy pushing Roman Reigns' rivalries forward or only appearing at premium live events to help him out.

The Usos could also start a new storyline with The Tribal Chief to spell the end for The Bloodline. Without Solo Sikoa around to help Roman Reigns, it would be easier for Jimmy and Jey to dethrone him and reinstate the family honor.

Do you want to see The Usos or Solo Sikoa move away from The Bloodline during the 2023 WWE Draft? Share your opinion in the comments section below.

