How did the US Express react after Triple H revealed they are WWE Hall of Fame-bound?

WWE has been making some Hall of Fame announcements lately, and the latest one is that the US Express are joining that prestigious list. The dynamic duo of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham captivated WWE fans for quite some time. Recognizing their impact and success, in the realm of sports entertainment they have been selected to be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. It makes one wonder, how did they react to this news?

Well, you don't have to look far to see how they reacted, as WWE and CCO Triple H took to Instagram to share it. Getting on a video call with the US Express, The Game had the pleasure of informing them that they would be part of the 2024 Class. And, as you probably guessed, both Rotunda and Windham got rather emotional about the whole situation.

Broaching the subject further, Triple H complimented the duo, telling them what an inspiration they had been to him. Before that, he spoke about how they were present at the first-ever WrestleMania, and how it was an honor to be informing them of the company's decision. Rotunda, who took the lead for the US Express, as both he and Windham were emotional, thanked Triple H, while also talking about how it's great to be part of WWE in such a way.

"Wow! That's awesome! Yeah, that's a great honor obviously. Yeah, it's a great honor. Thank you! It's been a great journey you know! I mean watching WWE grow, so it's pretty damn cool to be a part of it in any aspect," said Mike Rotunda

Rotunda and Windham join both Bull Nakano and Paul Heyman in the Class of 2024. A class that will surely only grow bigger in the weeks leading up to the Road to WrestleMania 40.

The US Express had a successful run across the pro wrestling industry

While many may remember the US Express for their time with WWE fka WWF, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham actually found a lot of success in other promotions as well. After all, not only are they former two-time WWF Tag Team Champions, but they also held the NWA United States Tag Team Championship (Florida version) three times.

On top of that, they also ranked 48th on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's top 100 tag teams of the "PWI Years" back in 2003. This was a direct result of their experience and popularity in several other promotions, including Championship Wrestling in Florida, All Japan Pro Wrestling, WCW, and Universal Wrestling Federation.

Now, they find themselves in the hallowed halls of WWE's Hall of Fame. And they have no one to thank but themselves. We however, do thank them for all the memories they've given us pro wrestling fans over the years and congratulate them on their great achievement.

