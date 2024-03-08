WWE announces Bray Wyatt's father and uncle, Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham, for the 2024 Hall of Fame

WWE is heading to Philadelphia and making several announcements along the way regarding this year's Hall of Fame. Today, the company announced that The U.S. Express, the team of Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda, will be entering the illustrious class of 2024.

In 1984, The U.S. Express made their debut for WWE and dominated the tag team division in the company. Windham and Rotunda are no strangers to success, as they have won the Tag Team Championships on two occasions during their run with the promotion.

The team also had a run in Japan and reunited in WCW before both eventually retired from wrestling after leaving an impact on the industry. Today, WWE announced that The U.S. Express (Barry Windham and Mike Rotunda) will be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame:

"BREAKING: As first reported by @ringer, The U.S. Express will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024!"

Expand Tweet

Barry Windham is the brother-in-law of Mike Rotunda and the maternal uncle of Windham Rotunda, aka the late Bray Wyatt. Windham has been previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as one of The Four Horseman in 2012.

Mike Rotunda, the father of Bray Wyatt, has also been portrayed as I.R.S. in the company after Windham departed from the promotion. This is Rotunda's first induction into the Hall of Fame alongside his brother-in-law for their contribution as a tag team.

Bray Wyatt could get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024, according to wrestling veteran

Last year, Bray Wyatt passed away in August 2023. The news of his passing away shocked the whole world, and wrestlers across the globe mourned the loss of a creative genius at a young age.

Fans have been clamoring that the Eater of Worlds should get inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of WrestleMania 40. Speaking on Taking You To School, wrestling veteran Tom Prichard thinks it can happen:

"It might happen. That might be a good thing."

There's a high chance after the announcement of The U.S. Express' upcoming induction in Philadelphia.

What are your thoughts on The U.S. Express getting inducted into the Hall of Fame? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE

Poll : Do you want Bray Wyatt to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2024? Yowie Wowie No 0 votes View Discussion