How to watch WWE's press conference with Roman Reigns and Logan Paul

Logan Paul interacted with Roman Reigns on the IMPAULSIVE podcast and followed that up by clashing against The Bloodline on SmackDown. The two have agreed to meet each other at a special press conference.

As the company has hyped the meeting, something important might occur at the conference. If you're wondering how to watch it, we've got you covered.

The press conference will emanate from Las Vegas today i.e. September 17 at 3:30 PM EST. According to WWE.com, the event will take place at Dawg House Saloon and Sports Book, and fans will be allowed to attend.

For those who are unable to attend the conference, it will also be LIVE on WWE's social media handles.

While there is no certainty as to what will happen at the conference, fans can expect an announcement. There is a high possibility of Paul challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship at Crown Jewel 2022.

Events that led to Logan Paul and Roman Reigns' press conference

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Roman Reigns v Logan Paul is a mega-money feud to be made IF it does transpire, like it or not. Roman Reigns v Logan Paul is a mega-money feud to be made IF it does transpire, like it or not. https://t.co/SwO0847j9q

As fans probably know, Paul is a major global star on YouTube and also hosts his own podcast, IMPAULSIVE, on the platform. Fans have seen multiple controversial events take place on the show.

He recently invited The Tribal Chief to the podcast where the two engaged in a brief argument. The YouTube sensation called out the WWE Universal Champion at the end of the episode after Reigns had left.

Triple H invited Logan Paul to SmackDown so the stars could handle things on television. However, Paul didn't get to meet The Head of the Table.

He was confronted by Paul Heyman and The Bloodline in the opening segment of SmackDown, which ended when Logan Paul punched Sami Zayn. He also accompanied Ricochet to the ring when the latter squared off against Sami Zayn.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists WWE is holding a press conference in Las Vegas this Saturday to announce the main event for its November 5 Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.



Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul is planned to headline the PPV.



- Dave Meltzer WWE is holding a press conference in Las Vegas this Saturday to announce the main event for its November 5 Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul is planned to headline the PPV.- Dave Meltzer https://t.co/Qv6gblv2U2

Roman Reigns recently shifted to a lighter schedule and reportedly might not appear at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. However, a match with Paul could happen at Crown Jewel 2022 considering that the company always tries to book major stars against each other in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think the 27-year-old has a chance of beating The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section!

