How to watch WWE Survivor Series 2021 online?

WWE Survivor Series 2021 is just days away. It will be RAW vs. SmackDown as the two will once again battle for brand supremacy. Although the build for the event has been somewhat lukewarm, there's no denying that the action at Survivor Series will be delivered when the big night arrives.

There will be two traditional Survivor Series elimination matches, one featuring the men's division and one featuring the women's division. The event will also see WWE Champion Big E face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an explosive non-title RAW vs. SmackDown clash between the two WWE titans.

So how do you watch Survivor Series 2021 online?

You can do so by subscribing to Peacock in the United States and WWE Network around the world. You will be able to stream through those particular channels straight to your online streaming device, whether on a laptop/computer, tablet, gaming console, or mobile phone.

Here is the currently announced WWE Survivor Series 2021 card, as of this writing:

United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Rick Boogs

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Usos

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Universal Champion Roman Reigns w/ Paul Heyman vs. WWE Champion Big E

Team RAW: Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley & Austin Theory vs. Team SmackDown: Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin and TBA in a 5-on-5 men's Survivor Series elimination match

Team RAW: Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Team SmackDown: Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya and TBA in a 5-on-5 women's Survivor Series elimination match

The remaining unannounced team members are likely to be announced on the Friday, November 19 edition of SmackDown. The event will be the last WWE show before the Survivor Series pay-per-view, which will take place in Brooklyn, NY.

How many Survivor Series pay-per-views has WWE produced?

The first-ever Survivor Series pay-per-view took place in 1987 and has been held annually in November ever since.

This year's event will mark the 35th anniversary of the Survivor Series, which has seen some incredible moments over the years. The pay-per-view will always be fondly remembered for debuting Superstars such as The Undertaker and The Rock.

