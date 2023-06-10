How will WWE's newly introduced title on SmackDown affect Rhea Ripley? Exploring potential outcome

By the time the next WWE RAW episode rolls out, Rhea Ripley would've completed 70 days as the SmackDown Women's Champion. The Nightmare is a vital part of RAW, but her holding the blue brand's top title has caused much confusion. That is bound to change based on the recent events on SmackDown.

The replacement of the RAW Women's Championship with the WWE Women's Championship indicates that the company is preferring brand-exclusive titles. Reports by Xero News spoiled the surprise months ago. It was accurate in the naming of the titles, and based on that, Rhea Ripley's title is about to be revamped into the WWE World Women's Championship.

Asuka's reign is intact as per her WWE profile. Thus, World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley's title reign won't be affected by the potential change. The new title shall be similar to the World Heavyweight Championship since Asuka's belt bears a resemblance to Roman Reigns' new Undisputed Championship. Side-by-side, the Judgment Day member's next opponent could also be revealed on RAW.

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Title by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. She has since put up successful defenses against Zelina Vega and Natalya. According to her live event matches, Tegan Nox or Shotzi could be her next challengers, apart from a returning Indi Hartwell or Candice LeRae.

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley believes a fellow star will win a WWE title soon

Rhea Ripley is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE. She is not only a top-caliber wrestler but also has the ability to portray captivating storylines. Her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio has attracted a lot of fans, with Rhea playing the role of a protective 'Mami' while Dom Dom stirs trouble both inside and outside the ring.

The younger Mysterio is one of the most notorious characters on RAW. There have been several moments in which the crowd drowned out his words with jeers and boos. From tormenting the legend Rey Mysterio to slapping Cody Rhodes, Dom's misdeeds have made him a solid villain.

During an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Rhea Ripley expressed her belief in Dominik winning a title due to his ever-increasing popularity.

"He's definitely getting a massive reaction from the WWE Universe and it's quite entertaining. Every week it seems to get louder and louder. So, in no time, seeing how far he's grown in the last six months... and just blossom into the Superstar that you see today, he's definitely going to have some Championship gold around his waist sometime soon. I believe it. He believes it, and so do Finn (Balor) and Damian (Priest)." (H/T Sportster)

Both Ripley and Dominik Mysterio holding championships will increase their prestige as an on-screen power couple. So far, Dom has only won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

