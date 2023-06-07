Cody Rhodes breaks silence after getting slapped by Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had a rough evening as Dominik Mysterio slapped him on this week's RAW. The American Nightmare shared his thoughts on the incident through a post on Instagram.

Cody was a special guest on this week's Miz TV, hosted by the A-Lister. However, the former WWE Champion also planned a surprise for his guest as he called out Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

Dominik and Rhodes had a verbal confrontation, with both men trading insults. However, the Judgment Day star turned things physical as he slapped the former AEW TNT Champion and immediately hid behind Rhea Ripley to avoid retaliation from Cody.

An enraged Rhodes then went to hit The Miz with his cast while Dominik and Rhea retreated to the back. After the incident, Cody took to Instagram to reflect on his mixed night.

"The highs and lows 📸 of a #miztv - it stung," he wrote in the caption.

Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE RAW

Before getting involved in a war of words with Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes also exchanged a few jibes with The Miz. The A-Lister questioned Rhodes' sanity for challenging Brock Lesnar despite suffering a broken arm.

The American Nightmare, in return, took a shot at the Miz's courage, stating that it takes bal*s to do what he is doing.

Cody's words did not sit well with Vince Russo, who pointed out repetition with the bal*s jokes that have been used to ridicule The Miz.

"I mean, come on. We went back to Miz's tiny ba*ls. That's what I'm saying, what do you guys want me to say? You guys want me to say this is a great show, this is riveting, this had me on the edge of my seat, I can't wait to watch next week's show? It's the same show guys. I laid out the guidelines last week. We run into each other in the back, we make a match, the matches are ridiculously long, and we know who's gonna win before the match even starts. That's the formula to every single show," said Russo.

It seems like WWE is building up Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank as Brock Lesnar is currently on hiatus. The Beast Incarnate is expected to return before SummerSlam to set up the rubber match between the two at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

If you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results and highlights by clicking here.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes