Wrestling legend bashes WWE for "tiny ba*ls" reference during Cody Rhodes' segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Cody Rhodes throwing up a "tiny ba*ls" reference on RAW this week.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Rhodes was on Miz TV, with the host taking shots at him and calling him stupid for challenging Brock Lesnar. The American Nightmare responded by saying that it took "ba*ls" to call out The Beast, touching on the fact that the A-Lister has been previously been ridiculed for having "tiny ba*ls."

This week on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that WWE creative didn't have any new ideas and kept going back to old catchphrases. The veteran also mentioned that the team was using the same ideas on every show, resulting in uninspiring encounters with predictable results.

"I mean, come on. We went back to Miz's tiny ba*ls. That's what I'm saying, what do you guys want me to say? You guys want me to say this is a great show, this is riveting, this had me on the edge of my seat, I can't wait to watch next week's show? It's the same show guys. I laid out the guidelines last week. We run into each other in the back, we make a match, the matches are ridiculously long, and we know who's gonna win before the match even starts. That's the formula to every single show." [From 3:40 - 4:21]

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar are reportedly set for a third encounter

In what has been a stellar rivalry, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar have managed to get one win apiece. However, The American Nightmare has been looking to get the Beast for one last match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently mentioned that the third encounter between the two megastars could take place at SummerSlam.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. 🚨 Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 3 is rumored for Summerslam. https://t.co/glNFuvH3eJ

The biggest event of the summer is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

