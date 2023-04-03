How did wrestling Twitter react to Endeavor buying WWE? A rollercoaster of emotions

Parent company to Ultimate Fighting Championship, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. recently announced it has bought WWE. It has a control of 51% of the promotion's shares, while the rest is for the shareholders. The plans are to merge WWE and UFC to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

In January 2023, Vince McMahon returned to the Board of Directors to facilitate a WWE sale. Companies like Comcast, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Endeavor were said to be part of a potential bidding race. Investment banking company JP Morgan was hired to provide the best deal, and it was reported that Vince wanted to sell his brainchild for 9 billion USD.

World Wrestling Entertainment will now be run by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon will retain his position as Executive Chairman. UFC President Dana White will continue in his role, while Nick Khan will serve as President of WWE. Whether Triple H would continue to be Chief Content Officer is unknown.

Endeavor



Today, Endeavor announced it has signed an agreement to form a $21+ billion global live sports and entertainment company made up of UFC and WWE.

The merger between WWE and UFC will be a fresh chapter in the pro-wrestling giant's history. Check out how Twitter fans reacted to the news of Endeavor buying World Wrestling Entertainment.

Okay I'm confused can someone explain why WWE selling to Endeavor is bad?

They are gonna let WWE do their own thing with booking and stuff just like they allow UFC to do their own thing. I doubt Vince would allow a bunch of randoms at Endeavour book WWE PPVs. He struggles to stay away himself

This being said, a lot of things make sense now:



- the blatant ads



- Prime gettin the big rub



- keepin the well-known champ as the face of company

I swear if you change the price of PPV events, I'm dropping WWE like a bad habit. I really don't care about UFC, so that's whatever.

'The Notorious' Conor McGregor also reacted to the news. He termed Endeavor a "powerhouse" after the latest merger.

Congrats to the UFC now worth a cool Proper $12bn. Wow! Endeavor bout to scoop the WWE now also. Incredible. What a powerhouse!

In all likelihood, World Wrestling Entertainment will continue to function normally with occasional appearances from MMA fighters. Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Ronda Rousey are some fighters who shifted to wrestling's Titanland after a successful career in the UFC.

How did Roman Reigns react to the news of Endeavour Group merging WWE and UFC?

Roman Reigns put on a stellar performance at WrestleMania to retain his world titles against Cody Rhodes. Some speculate that his victory over the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner was necessary as Endeavor wouldn't have wanted a change in the wrestling promotion's poster boy.

As it turns out, Reigns was unaware about the ongoing rumors. The Tribal Chief does believe that he will be a huge asset to the parent company of the Ultimate Fighting Championship:

"I was busy smashing your favorite. So, I don't really know much about that. Today was a busy day for me. Whatever happens, I'm sure they are all very lucky to have me. I know that much," said Roman Reigns.

Given the merger, fans are intrigued about a potential match between Roman Reigns and MMA legend Conor McGregor. Paul Heyman has already sowed the seeds for a feud in the future.

