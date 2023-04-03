Paul Heyman claims controversial UFC star is a “Roman Reigns wannabe”

Paul Heyman has taken a shot at a controversial UFC star ahead of Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 39.

WWE is reportedly in advanced talks with UFC's parent company, Endeavor, for a potential sale. It was reported earlier that the deal could happen as soon as tomorrow, and the two organizations would merge to form a new publicly traded company. Endeavor would own 51% of the new company, while WWE shareholders would own the remaining 49%.

The rumored deal comes at a time when WWE is incredibly hot among fans. Night 1 of WrestleMania was a huge success and the company will attempt to top itself tonight at SoFi Stadium. The Wiseman will be ringside for Roman Reigns' title defense against Cody Rhodes in tonight's main event. Cody Rhodes has vowed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after The Bloodline made their rivalry personal.

Conor McGregor took to Twitter earlier today to post a photo of himself holding the WWE and UFC Championships. Paul Heyman reacted to the Tweet by claiming that Conor is a Roman Reigns wannabe.

Paul Heyman warns UFC's Conor McGregor about a potential match against Roman Reigns

Today's message wasn't the only thing The Wiseman recently sent to Conor McGregor.

The 34-year-old fighter appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani a couple of weeks ago. After the conversation, Helwani sent a tweet of the two of them together and hinted that McGregor could show up at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman responded to that message and claimed that Conor would get smashed like everyone else that opposes The Tribal Chief in WWE.

"@TheNotoriousMMA would get SMASHED just like anyone else who dares to oppose the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns!" tweeted Paul Heyman.

If the rumored sale to Endeavor goes through, WWE and UFC could benefit greatly from cross-promotion moving forward. Only time will tell if The Notorious and The Tribal Chief square off in a WWE ring.

