How WWE can make Goldust a top heel again

Goldust's recent heel turn opened the door for WWE to build him back up into a top star.

Goldust has returned to his roots

Goldust has officially dropped R-Truth as a tag team partner and returned to a version of his character that is closer to the one he debuted in the WWE with. Some might see this as a step backwards, but it is actually the best thing he could have done for his career.

When Goldust first broke onto the scene in WWE, he was unlike anything we had ever seen before. The Dustin Rhodes we knew from WCW was gone, and he was replaced by a gold-loving, Hollywood-obsessed sociopath who liked to play mind games with his opponents.

Part of his gimmick involved playing on the homophobia of his opponents by using sexually suggestive movements during his matches. Not only did it make for some entertaining moments, but it also pushed the WWE into new territory with its stories.

Many people like to credit Degeneration-X and Stone Cold Steve Austin with ushering in The Attitude Era, but Goldust was just as integral to its launch, if not more so. The company had rarely broached such controversial subjects before, and it brought a lot of eyes to the product.

One of the most iconic non-traditional matches in pay-per-view history was Goldust vs. Roddy Piper in a Backlot Brawl at WrestleMania 12. It elevated Goldust from being viewed as a novelty act to someone capable of brutal acts of violence.

After turning on R-Truth during the May 15 episode of Raw, he returned the following week with a promo directed at his former partner. He was no longer the comedy character he has been for the past several years. There was no stuttering from being electrocuted, and there was no indication he was trying to be funny.

He returned to using his deep, gravely voice and sat in a director's chair as he addressed Truth. His facepaint was closer to the simple design he originally used instead of the intricate patterns we have grown accustomed to seeing. It was like he stepped right out of 1996.

WWE has the chance to take one its greatest veterans and turn him into the star he once was, and it's an opportunity that cannot be taken lightly. The company has plenty of main event talents, but most of them have been with WWE for less than 10 years.

Goldust has almost 30 years of experience under his belt, and he still moves and wrestles like someone who is 20 years younger. You don't see that very often in a business where a Superstar’s longevity can be determined by a single injury.

In fact, Goldust is the most experienced full-time performer on the roster. He is one of the few people who can bridge the gap between the new generation and eras of the past, and he is still good enough to match the pace of people half his age.

All you have to do is look at the matches he had when partnering with Cody Rhodes to see his potential. They regularly stole the show during their tag title bouts, and a big reason for that was Goldust seemingly finding the fountain of youth.

What WWE needs to do now is capitalise on the positive feedback he received from his recent promo. Many were excited to see him return to his roots, but just as many are doubtful that management will be able to recapture the magic of his original run.

WWE needs to come up with a gameplan for how to proceed, and the first step should be establishing Goldust as someone who is still capable of manipulating his opponent’s mind just as well as someone like Bray Wyatt or Randy Orton.

Half the battle for him was making sure his rivals come into their matches already feeling like they are at a disadvantage. WWE's family-friendly image might prevent them from doing the kinds of controversial angles it did during The Attitude Era, but there is still plenty of ways to mess with someone's mind without focusing on anything sexual.

The second step should be giving Goldust another valet. Marlena was vital to the early success of the character, and while it would hard to recapture her essence, there is someone who could be a valuable asset who is just waiting for the right opportunity to come her way.

Summer Rae hasn't been used since the brand split due to injuries, but she has been ready to return for some time. Pairing her with Goldust would give her a way to shine without having to fight for a spot in the already competitive women's division on Raw.

Summer might not be the best technical wrestler in the world, but she oozes charisma and has looks that can kill. The only difference between her and Marlena would be the lack of a romantic relationship with Goldust.

Instead of being his love interest, Summer could act as a legitimate business partner who is willing to use her feminine wiles to help them both get ahead.

The final step would be putting Goldust in a high-level feud. It doesn't have to be for a title, but pairing him with someone like Seth Rollins or Finn Balor for a short program would go a long way toward showing everyone what Goldust is still capable of.

Wyatt may be WWE's resident weirdo these days, but there is always room for another Superstar with a habit of messing with his people's emotions in the land of pro wrestling. Goldust deserves another push after being wasted for so long, and if he is booked the right way, he could be a big part of Raw moving forward.

