How did the WWE Draft set the stage for a rivalry faction against Damage CTRL?

Damage CTRL was drafted to SmackDown as part of WWE Draft 2023 this week. The trio joined the likes of The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) and Bobby Lashley on the blue brand. With that said, it appears the events of this week have already set a stage for a war between Damage CTRL and other potential factions.

As seen on SmackDown this week, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were drafted to the blue brand as part of WWE Draft 2023. Superstar Piper Niven took to Twitter after the move to tease a potential faction comprising herself and the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions. The 31-year-old superstar posted a fan-made graphic of herself, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

With the tag team champions and Damage CTRL on SmackDown, the two sides could possibly end up in opposing corners inside the squared circle. Add Piper Niven to the mix and you might just get faction warfare.

It is worth mentioning that Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have expressed their desire to form a Scottish stable with Piper Niven and Nikki Cross. Speaking to Fightful’s Sean Sapp for an interview, Alba divulged on the possibility of forming a four-woman group comprising herself, Isla Dawn, Nikki Cross, and Piper Niven.

“Do you know what? Let’s just throw it all together and have one big Scottish faction,” said Alba. And you could just batter everyone. Like, people wouldn’t even stand a chance.” (03:24 – 03:33)

How many superstars got picked during WWE Draft 2023?

Triple H announced the first round of the WWE Draft on SmackDown this week. The Game said The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman) were exclusive to the blue brand. He further added that RAW was getting Cody Rhodes as its first.

The draft was divided into four rounds, with both RAW and SmackDown getting equal opportunities to pick superstars. A total of 16 superstars, minus Paul Heyman, joined the blue brand full-time. RAW, on the other hand, got 10 superstars – including the entire Imperium stable.

The WWE Draft 2023 will continue next Monday on RAW.

