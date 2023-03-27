How did WWE legend Yokozuna pass away? Looking at the Anoa'i family member's cause of death

Agatupu Rodney Anoa'i, otherwise known as Yokozuna, had a successful career in the 1990s, winning the WWE Championship twice and the Tag Team Championship as many times. Yokozuna's character was based on Japan's sumo wrestlers, even though he was of Samoan heritage. He is known for his memorable feuds with other wrestling legends such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart and The Undertaker.

On October 23, 2000, while on an independent wrestling tour, he was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Liverpool, England. The cause of Yokozuna's death was determined to be pulmonary edema, a condition in which fluid accumulates in the lungs. This is likely due to the significant impact of his weight issues throughout his wrestling career.

His last public appearance was on The Big Breakfast Show, a TV show in the UK, a mere six days before he passed away.

Despite his impressive athleticism and agility for a man of his size, he was often limited in the types of moves he could perform in the ring due to his weight. He was billed as weighing over 500 pounds during his time in WWE. However, his actual weight was said to have been much more at times, possibly reaching as high as 700 pounds.

The former champion's struggles eventually led to his departure from WWE in 1998 after he was unable to acquire medical clearance. He continued to battle weight issues in the years leading up to his death.

The Somoan star's passing was a great loss to the wrestling world, and his contributions to the industry were celebrated in the years following his death. While his life was tragically cut short, his impact on the world of wrestling will not be forgotten. In 2012, he was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his cousins, the Usos and Rikishi.

Yokozuna's fellow WWE wrestlers share their most memorable moments with him

From his impressive size and strength to his infectious personality, Yokozuna made a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Rikishi stated in an interview with Bally Sports that his cousin's wrestling persona was incredibly different from his actual character. He mentioned that the former champion had a joker personality but was seen as a teacher in the locker room, hands-on with the new talent that wished to learn.

While their on-screen feud was significant in WWE, Yokozuna and The Undertaker had a genuine friendship in real life. The Undertaker revealed that his former rival was "very dear" to him and that in their downtime, they would bond by playing cards and dominoes together. Later on, the Undertaker formed a faction known as the Bone Street Krew which consisted of his allies and friends, including his former rival.

These moments give a glimpse into the kind of person Yokozuna was both in and out of the ring. It is clear that he will always be remembered as a beloved friend, mentor, and athlete, whose legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers for years to come.

