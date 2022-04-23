Rikishi reacts to two members of his legendary bloodline being added to WWE 2K22

Former Intercontinental Champion Rikishi expressed his joy after his family members, Umaga & Yokozuna, were added to the WWE 2K22 video game. The Samoan Bulldozer hasn't been a part of the previous editions of WWE 2K video games.

As a part of the post-launch Banzai pack, the late Yokozuna & Umaga were introduced as playable characters in the 2K22 version. Rikishi, Omos, Ronda Rousey, Doudrop, Kacy Catanzaro, and several other wrestlers will feature in the new Banzai Pack DLC.

Umaga's older brother took to Twitter to express his happiness about the latter's inclusion:

The former TNA star was also delighted with Yokozuna's introduction:

Rikishi wants Umaga to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE Hall of Famer wants his brother Umaga to be inducted into the prestigious Class of Legends.

Speaking on Bullet Cast, Rikish explained that Umaga received the support of a lot of people through his work in WWE:

“He’s done his part as far as industry and I think, his close friends, of course, the family members, and the fans that were Umaga fans, I believe that they all can agree with me that it’s time for my brother, Eki Fatu, to be able to be considered to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of WWE with some of the all-time greats and legends that are before him."

Umaga had two distinct spells with WWE. During his second stint, The Samoan wrestler won the Intercontinental Championship twice. He died of a heart attack in 2009 after he was rushed to the hospital from his Texas home.

