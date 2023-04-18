How did WWE RAW hint toward Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's next feud?

The Bloodline has been up to much mischief on WWE RAW under Roman Reigns' absence. What started as a one-way program for The Usos to regain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles has branched into other rivalries, with Matt Riddle targeting Solo Sikoa after returning a few weeks ago. Tonight's red brand action also gave a teaser of the things to come for The Ones.

Monday Night RAW began with a deal between The Bloodline and Judgment Day. The latter insisted on Solo Sikoa taking care of the Bad Bunny problem. In return, they would deal with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle in the main event of WWE RAW. The Enforcer agreed, but his first target was Rey Mysterio.

Solo Sikoa defeated Mysterio in a classic powerhouse vs. a high-flyer on WWE RAW. The showdown featured interference by The Usos, but they were met by the Latino World Order. Post-match, The Bloodline laid a brutal assault on each LWO member. They received similar treatment from Rey Mysterio's faction when The Usos and Solo Sikoa tried to ambush Owens, Zayn, and Riddle following the latter's victory over Judgment Day on the main event.

The all-out brawl between The Bloodline and the Latino World Order teased how both stables can have an extended program after their current feuds end. Since their transition to LWO, Legado Del Fantasma has connected well with the audience. Their babyface prestige will naturally pit them against the top heels in the WWE industry, but it remains to be seen when the company pulls the trigger on their feud.

Could Backlash have a multi-superstar tag team showdown between each stable involved? Chances are less, although it would be surreal if Judgment Day and Bloodline team up to fight Latino World Order members paired with Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Matt Riddle, and even a returning Bad Bunny. Roman Reigns is not scheduled to participate in the event, though.

The Bloodline: Roman Reigns hasn't appeared on WWE RAW for a while

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen since the 'Mania follow-up episode of WWE RAW. Paul Heyman regularly relays orders from The Tribal Chief to The Bloodline.

The storyline hints that the Undisputed Champion is frustrated with The Usos and will refuse to acknowledge them until they recapture the tag team titles.

Solo Sikoa and The Usos have managed to rack up wins but have fueled multiple rivalries in the process. Roman Reigns may have a hectic job at hand when he returns.

It will be interesting to see how he reacts once The Usos win/lose their upcoming Undisputed Tag Team Title clash against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

