How did WWE set up Jinder Mahal’s segment with The Rock?

Jinder Mahal left WWE this past week but the final year of his career with the Stamford-based company saw him interact with The Rock. The Final Boss interrupted The Modern Day Maharaja during a promo on RAW Day One in 2024.

The former WWE Superstar has revealed how his segment with The Brahma Bull came about. He spoke to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast about the promo being booked and how he wasn't told anything specifically by the company initially. However, he understood what might be transpiring when he saw social media posts about a former champion returning.

"I got a text from creative, 'Hey, you guys have nothing this week.' Then actually travel says, 'Hey, you guys are not flying out.' I’m in a group chat with Indus Sher and our travel department. 20 minutes later, I get a separate text saying, 'Actually, you are going.' I thought it was a little weird that it was just me and not Indus Sher. But I don’t think anything of it. Then like a few hours later, I saw the announcement on Twitter, former WWE Champion returns. I knew it wasn’t going to be me, but I figured I’m going to be a part of it. I texted Indus Sher, 'Hey, are you guys going to Raw?' They said no, [so] it’s just me going. So I’m like, okay, good chance I think it’s me," said Jinder Mahal.

Jinder Mahal explained he got the call from one of the writers about the segment with The Rock a day or two before the show. The Canadian immediately agreed with the idea pitched to him.

"Actually, it was Christmas week. I was with my family in Calgary. I was flying back on the 30th and when I was on my flight, I got a text from one of the writers, 'Hey, can you talk on the phone?' I said 'I’m on the plane for a few more hours I’ll call you when I land.' One of the writers said, 'Yeah, so we got you in the segment with the Rock. Yes 100%.' [I said] 'Yeah, I’m looking forward to it.' So that’s how I found out one or two days before," he said. [H/T Fightful Select].

There were a ton of moans and groans when Jinder Mahal made his entrance. It appeared that he was the big return WWE had promoted for RAW Day One including a teaser from Paul Levesque on X (formerly Twitter).

However, the Indian-Canadian wrestler was halfway through cutting a heel promo when The Rock's theme music hit. The WWE legend insulted Mahal before laying him out with a People's Elbow and hinting at a match against Roman Reigns.

The Rock teased Jinder Mahal that he'd see him down the line after their promo segment

Jinder Mahal also revealed that The Rock sent him a message after their segment. The former 10-time world champion thanked him and suggested he would see him more regularly.

The Maharaja didn't know what he meant by this until the Hollywood megastar joined the Board of Directors at TKO Group Holdings, Inc. This is WWE's parent company which merged the wrestling promotion with MMA promotion UFC.

Expand Tweet

Jinder Mahal was rarely featured on WWE television again after that segment with The Rock. He challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on RAW (January 16) but lost and was released on April 19 by WWE.