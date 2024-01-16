Jinder Mahal reacts after failing to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal has now shared his first reaction to losing a World Heavyweight Championship match to Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Mahal and Rollins came face-to-face on last week's episode of RAW, and a World Heavyweight Championship match was set up between the two superstars soon after.

As per recent reports, WWE had asked for extra pyro for tonight's edition of RAW. This made many fans speculate that Jinder could possibly defeat Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Unfortunately for Jinder Mahal, he failed to defeat Rollins tonight on RAW. Now, The Modern Day Maharaja has shared his reaction to the massive loss on Twitter.

Check out Jinder Mahal's tweet below:

"Welp, so much for sending that extra Pyro for my Punjabi Celebration…"

Jinder would have won his second world title in WWE on tonight's episode of RAW, but Rollins managed to retain his World Heavyweight Championship in the end. The last time Mahal won a world title was way back in 2017 when he defeated Randy Orton at Backlash. Mahal's victory received a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe back then.

Rollins will now focus on the 2024 Royal Rumble. CM Punk has hinted that he will target Rollins if he ends up winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Were you expecting a Jinder Mahal victory tonight on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

