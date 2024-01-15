233-day title reign to end on RAW tonight due to WWE legend's return after 5 years? Analyzing the possibility

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW could change the entire complexion of WWE's Road to WrestleMania XL.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins will have an uphill task as he puts his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja has become the talk of the wrestling town since his return to the RAW brand on the Day 1 edition.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson rained on Jinder Mahal's parade after he cut an anti-American promo that night, forcing The Great One to lay the smackdown on him. Last week, the Indian-Canadian wrestler confronted The Visionary and complained about being overlooked, leading to the two men exchanging blows.

Rollins and Mahal have a rich history with each other, dating back to their days in NXT. The two men have fought numerous battles, but the outcome has always been the same, with The Architect coming out on top every time.

However, this could change tonight if The Great Khali returns to help Jinder Mahal dethrone Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled for the company in 2018 during the Greatest Royal Rumble match. However, he most recently appeared when WWE returned to India for the Superstar Spectacle event in September last year.

Khali once helped Mahal retain his title against Orton, and he could do it again by distracting Rollins. A title change on RAW could be on the cards tonight as WWE has reportedly asked for extra pyro, which usually happens when there's a crowning moment.

With Damian Priest likely to be lurking with his Money in the Bank briefcase, Seth Rollins' 233-day title reign could be in serious jeopardy this week. Will Jinder Mahal pull off a massive upset on the Road to WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal opens up about his recent visit to India

Speaking on the official Instagram handle of WWE India, The Modern Day Maharaja revealed that he wasn't supposed to have a match that night, but he requested it:

"The return to Hyderabad (for Superstar Spectacle) this year was spectacular. At first, I wasn’t supposed to have a match. But, I asked for it. I knew that this was gonna be a special event that the Modern Day Maharaja has to compete in the ring so, we made it happen, and what a way to top it off by doing Naatu Naatu (dance)."

Mahal recently took to his official X handle to disclose that he plans on having a "Punjabi Celebration" should he win the World Heavyweight Championship tonight.

Would you like to see Seth "Freakin" Rollins lost his title tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

