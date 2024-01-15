Jinder Mahal reveals he wasn't supposed to wrestle at recent WWE event

Jinder Mahal has revealed that he was not originally booked to compete at a recent WWE event.

Mahal returned to television during the Day 1 edition of the red brand. He cut a heel promo before being interrupted by The Rock. The Great One mocked Mahal and hit him with The People's Elbow at the end of the segment.

The Modern Day Maharaja interrupted World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week and the two stars traded words. The Visionary will be defending the World Heavyweight Championship against the veteran on the upcoming edition of RAW. Rollins defeated Mahal twelve years ago to become the first NXT Champion.

Speaking on WWE India's Instagram, Jinder Mahal revealed that he was not scheduled for a match last year at Superstar Spectacle. However, the RAW star disclosed that he asked for a match at the event last September.

"The return to Hyderabad (for Superstar Spectacle) this year was spectacular. At first, I wasn’t supposed to have a match. But, I asked for it. I knew that this was gonna be a special event that the Modern Day Maharaja has to compete in the ring so, we made it happen, and what a way to top it off by doing Naatu Naatu (dance)," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal on creating an Indian version of The Bloodline

Jinder Mahal recently was asked about a new version of The Bloodline possibly emanating from India one day.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran explained that the promotion would have to hold ''another try-out'' in India for that to happen. He added that another Performance Center in India would also be beneficial for getting talent ready for the big stage.

"Of course, it could. We are trying our best. But I think it's really important for WWE to do another try-out in India. Maybe another Performance Center in India. Then truly another Bloodline, (an) Indian Bloodline, would take over all of WWE. But before that, we need to stay motivated, set goals, work hard, and get yourself ready to become The Bloodline," said Jinder Mahal. [1:10 - 1:40]

You can check out the full interview below:

Jinder Mahal defeated Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 to capture the WWE Championship. Only time will tell if he can pull off a similar heist tomorrow night against the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Would you like to see Mahal capture a title in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below.

