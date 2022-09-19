How did WWE split Mandy Rose and Otis?

Mandy Rose and Otis engaged in a memorable romantic storyline. Despite the interest from fans, the pairing split up during the 2020 WWE draft.

The pairing's relationship started in the latter part of 2019 in the form of a Christmas exchange. However, their romance didn't continue smoothly due to Dolph Ziggler's interest in Mandy.

Later on, Otis found Dolph and Mandy dating on Valentine's Day. Fortunately for the couple, it was later revealed that The Showoff and Sonya Deville, Rose's former tag team partner, plotted against them.

Their storyline reached its peak at WrestleMania 36 where the two men faced each other. The former Heavy Machinery member won the match after some help from Mandy, who celebrated the win with a kiss.

Although fans enjoyed their relationship, they were separated in that year's draft. The current NXT Women's Champion was placed on RAW while her partner stayed on SmackDown. The trade happened after The Miz used his influence as at the time, Otis and Tucker were feuding with The A-Lister and John Morrison.

According to former Heavy Machinery member and WWE Superstar Tucker, Rose and Otis possibly split up since the company did not want both of them to be heels at the same time.

At the moment, the former on-screen couple are still on different brands. Rose is at NXT where she is the current women's champion. Meanwhile, Otis teamed up with Chad Gable to form The Alpha Academy on RAW.

Mandy Rose is engaged to a former WWE Superstar

In September 2022, the NXT Superstar surprised everyone when she announced her engagement to Tino Sabbatelli, a former WWE Superstar and NFL Player.

In her latest Instagram post, Mandy shared a sweet photo with her new fiance showing off the ring. The caption then read how her heart is so full.

From the looks of it, fans who were still hoping for a reunion for the former on-screen couple won't be getting them anytime soon. Still, seeing how Tino spoke about his partner in the past, there's no doubt that Rose found her match.

