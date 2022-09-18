Photos: Mandy Rose confirms engagement to former WWE Superstar

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose took to Instagram earlier today to confirm her engagement to former WWE star Tino Sabbatelli.

The couple have been dating for more than four years as they went public with their relationship in 2018 after appearing together at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Sabbatelli was released from the company for the second time in 2021. Meanwhile, Rose is currently the NXT Women's Champion.

Several fans and prominent personalities congratulated Rose as she showed off her engagement ring in a series of photos on Instagram,

"My heart is so full," Rose wrote.

There are no updates on their wedding date, but we'll keep you updated on the front as and when details emerge.

Tino Sabbatelli comments on dating Mandy Rose

The former NXT star appeared on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted in July and opened up about Rose during the engaging Q&A session. Sabbatelli praised his fiancé for being a fantastic person and noted that she was unlike her on-screen persona in real life.

Tino Sabbatelli considered himself grateful to have found a partner like the NXT Women's Champion as she pushed to get better every day.

Here's what the former WWE star told Dr. Chris Featherstone a couple of months back:

"You know she is just an amazing person. She does a great job of playing her character, I would say, but that's not Mandy Rose. That's not who she is as a person. I'm extremely grateful and blessed; you know, she makes me better in every single way. There are not enough good words I can say about her, but she is amazing." [21:20 – 21:51]

It's undeniable that Rose and Sabbatelli look great together, and it's heartening to see the couple maintain a long-term relationship in the wrestling world.

The Sportskeeda community sends its best wishes to Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli!

